ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Jefferson defeated Auburn 55-48 Tuesday evening in NIC-10 girls basketball at Auburn.



The J-Hawks got 19 points from Tamara Blackmon and 15 form Abi Bracius. Destiny Robinson led Auburn with 20 points.



Jefferson improves to 7-3 overall, 5-2 in the NIC-10. Auburn’s record is 7-5, 4-2. For highlights watch the media player above.