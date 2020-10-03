Jefferson pulls off J-Hawk Invitational despite COVID challenges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — In this strangest of seasons Jefferson High School was able to pull off it’s annual J-Hawk Invitational girls swimming and diving meet Saturday. Swimmers and divers from nine schools competed.

Meet organizers led by Jefferson athletic director Darrin Sisk were able to pull it off while keeping the number of people in the immediate pool deck area to under 40. They did so by keeping swimmers in other rooms in the building until it was their turn to compete.

Meet organizers also had swimmers enter the pool area through one door and exit through another. And plastic storage containers were used by the swimmers to store their warmups and other items in when it came time to swim. After each race those containers were disinfected before they were used again.

And even though there were competitors from nine schools the number of swimmers and divers wasn’t as large as you might image because many of the schools didn’t have full teams at Jefferson. Also spectators were not allowed in the facility.

All that said it was a good day for Byron’s Co-op team. Byron won the team championship with 316 points. Hononegah finished second with 258 points. Following are more team results and a list of individual event winners. (For highlights catch Eyewitness News tonight)



TEAM RESULTS:

1. Byron Co-op 316

2. Hononegah 258

3. Guilford 201

4. Boylan 189

5. Belvidere Co-op 122

6. Harlem 72

7. Rockford Christian 38

8. Rockford East 7

9. Jefferson 1

EVENT WINNERS:

50 yard backstroke: Gracie Colvin (Hononegah) 28.40

200 yard freestyle: Molly Ryan (Boylan) 1:57.94

200 yard IM: Kate Schilling (Byron) 2:13.45

50 yard freestyle: Mikayla Durkin (Guilford) 25.63

50 yard breaststroke: Ella Gasparini (Guilford) 32.84

100 yard butterfly: Kate Schilling (Byron) 1:00.49

100 yard freestyle: Molly Ryan (Boylan) 54.50

500 yard freestyle: Bryn Kiley (Boylan) 5:32.58

100 yard IM: Ella Gasparini (Guilford) 1:03.99

100 yard backstroke: Molly Ryan (Boylan) 1:00.79

100 yard breaststroke: Ella Gasparini (Guilford) 1:12.02

50 yard butterfly: Elena Kitzman (Hononegah) 27.56

1 meter diving: Laci Long (Byron) 357.55

*Note Boylan’s Nhia Caras did not compete.