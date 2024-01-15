PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Jefferson J-Hawks got off to a sluggish start Monday in a noon game at the Pecatonica MLK Tournament, but they turned it on in the second half to defeat a solid Galena Pirates’ team 60-49.



Jefferson was a late addition to the tournament replacing Johnsburg which pulled out of the event due to the extreme cold weather. The J-Hawks fell behind in this game trailing 33-23 at the half despite 13 points from J-Hawks senior Randy Johnson.



In the second half the J-Hawks came out with more energy, and it paid off. Johnson made two on-the-money passes to 6’7 Cortez Christmas for dunks. Christmas also attack the offense glass getting a pair of putback baskets.



Johnson finished the game with 17 points for Jefferson. Christmas has 12 and Tyler Benjamin added 11. The J-Hawks improve to 11-7 on the season. Galena is also 11-7. The Pirates are 3-0 in the NUIC and coming off a big win last week over Scales Mound.



