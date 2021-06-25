Jefferson’s Antonio Leavy signs to South Suburban College

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The NIC-10’s leading scorer, rebounder, and shot blocker for this most recent high school basketball season, Jefferson’s Antonio Leavy, committed to continue his academic and athletic career at South Suburban College.

In 2021 Leavy averaged 15.6 points per game and 12.4 rebounds per game.

At his signing, Jefferson Head Coach John Rossata reflected on the first time he met Leavy prior to his first season after taking over the program.

“Couple teachers came up and said, ‘did you see the new kid? Did you see the new kid? And I said, ‘No I haven’t. So I walk down to the gym and I see a book bag that says, ‘Baby Shaq,’ and I just kind of laughed and I looked at him and I said, ‘that’s a good gift for my first year coaching.'”

Leavy said he felt the most comfortable at South Suburban after having toured a few other schools and is excited for the opportunity to take his talents to the next level. He also discussed how much his J-Hawk family means to him.