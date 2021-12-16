Jefferson’s Karley Colson signs Letter of Intent to Rock Valley

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — On Thursday, Jefferson senior Karley Colson signed her letter of intent to continue her academic and athletic career at Rock Valley College next season.

Colson is one of a few players from the Stateline that have signed to play for the Golden Eagles next season.

Colson said it was a special day to celebrate with her friends, family, and teammates as well as her future coach, adding that RVC is a great place to continue developing her skillset with the ultimate goal of transferring to a Division One program.

“It’s great, I couldn’t ask for a better opportunity,” said Colson. “I’m glad I took this opportunity, I think it’s going to lead to more opportunities down the road and I’m just excited to play there. Actually, play with Cameron again so that’s a big thing too and then I love Darryl as a coach so I couldn’t have picked a better school to go to.”

