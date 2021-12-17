Johnson’s 25-point night paces Guilford past Jefferson

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Guilford Vikings got off to a slow start this season against some strong competition, but they’ve come on strong in recent weeks. Friday night they reeled off their fourth straight win breezing past Jefferson 84-55.



Sophomore Malachi Johnson paced the Vikings with 25 points. Guilford improves to 4-1 in NIC-10 play and 5-4 overall. For highlights click on the media player.