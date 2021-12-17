Johnson’s 25-point night paces Guilford past Jefferson

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Guilford Vikings got off to a slow start this season against some strong competition, but they’ve come on strong in recent weeks. Friday night they reeled off their fourth straight win breezing past Jefferson 84-55.

Sophomore Malachi Johnson paced the Vikings with 25 points. Guilford improves to 4-1 in NIC-10 play and 5-4 overall. For highlights click on the media player.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Latest Sports Video

Overtime on Fox 39 Fridays at 11 p.m.

Trending Stories