Johnson’s layin lifts Boylan over Harlem

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Harlem gave Boylan all it could handle Wednesday evening in NIC-10 boys basketball action, but the Huskies couldn’t complete the upset falling just short 61-59.



Joey Appino penetrated and found J’Mar Johnson down low for a layin with 5.5 seconds to play for the winning basket. Johnson scored 15 points. Tristan Ford led the Titans with 20 points. Appino scored 11. Lathan Lewis was one of four Huskies in double figures with a team-high 15 points



Boylan improves to 13-4, 6-2. For highlights including the winning basket click on the media player.