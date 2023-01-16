ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Junior Randy Johnson poured in 18 second-half points Monday morning, but they were enough to prevent the Jefferson J-Hawks from losing to Batavia 65-48 at the Jefferson MLK Showcase.



Johnson scored only two points in the first half before erupting. Batavia’s sharpshooting from distance was too much for Jefferson.



For highlights watch the media player above.