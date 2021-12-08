Jones and the Knights breakout in a win over Guilford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Auburn trailed Guilford at halftime by five points Wednesday evening, but the Knights found another gear and they found big man Mike Jones.



The Knights outscored Guilford by 11 points in the third quarter to take control. Jones, a 6-6 sophomore transfer from Rockford Lutheran, had two thunder dunks in that quarter. He added a third dunk in the fourth quarter. Jones scored 16 points.



The Knights had three other players score in double figures. Robert Chaney scored 19 points, Adrian Agee had 14 and Hanief Hannah scored 11. The Knights improve to 5-2 overall and 3-0 in the NIC-10.



Guilford was returning to action after having two games postponed by COVID last week. The Vikings were led by a 20-point night from Brenden Gray.



