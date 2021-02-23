Kitzman, Hononegah clinch another boys NIC-10 swimming & diving championship

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Hononegah locked up its 11th straight NIC-10 championship in boys swimming and diving Tuesday by winning a double-dual meet at Harlem.
The Indians got by Belvidere 107-100 and they also defeated Harlem.
Belvidere defeated Harlem 119-88 to claim sole possession of second place.
Individual highlights included Hononegah sophomore Jack Kitzman winning the 100 yard butterfly and the 100 yard IM. Hononegah’s Davis Cass won the 50 yard freestyle and the 100 yard freestyle.
Harlem sophomore Jeremy Mueller won the 200 yard freestyle, plus the 200 yard IM in a Harlem varsity record time of 2:03.48, and he won the 500 yard freestyle.
Another Harlem swimmer Kevin McMillan broke his own school record in the backstroke with a time of 56.44.
Belvidere Co-op’s Daniel Golonka finished second in the 100 yard freestyle. He set a school record with a time of 52.47.
The NIC-10 will crown individual conference champions at the NIC-10 meet at Jefferson High School March 13.
