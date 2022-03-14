WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–One of the Rockford area’s winningest high school basketball coaches has coached her last game. Winnebago girls’ varsity coach Judy Krause has resigned.

Winnebago Athletic Director Will Hartje confirms to me that Krause has stepped down. She let her players know Sunday night at a team banquet.

Krause has coached Winnebago girls varsity basketball teams for 33 years starting in the 1986-87 season through the 1997-98 season. She then took a brief break before returning for the 2001-02 season and coaching through the present.

Krause finishes two wins shy of the 600-win mark with a record of 598-332. Her most recent team finished third in the state and posted a record of 35-3. Krause’s 1991-92 team also finished third in the state.

13 of Krause’s teams won 20 or more games. Two of them won 30 or more.