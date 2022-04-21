ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –It’s a shame that Hononegah and Boylan only meet once in the girls soccer season, because their match Thursday evening at Boylan left everyone in attendance wanting more.

Boylan won 3-2 in a match that went through two ten-minute overtime sessions and six rounds of penalty kicks. Junior Izze Fritz was the sixth kicker for Boylan. She booted in the game-winning kick.

The first half of the match was scoreless. Hononegah got a pair of goals in the second half from senior Audrey Cassata to lead 2-0. The Titans got on the board with just over nine minutes remaining in regulation when defender Ella Maier booted one from deep high into the air and into the back of the Hononegah goal. That cut it to 2-1.

The drama continued. With 20 seconds to go Boylan’s Emma Ambrose had a corner kick. Maier, in front of the goal, went into the air and put a header in to tie up the game at 2 with only 14 seconds on the clock. That sent the match into overtime and ultimately to the six rounds of penalty kicks.

Boylan improves to 9-1, 4-0 with the victory. Hononegah is now 6-3, 4-1. For highlights click on the media player.