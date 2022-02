MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — In a battle between two NIC-10 teams at the 4A Harlem Regional Championship, only one could advance. This was a highly anticipated matchup between a pair of top teams in the conference.

In the end, Hononegah’s Carly LaMay lifted the Indians to a Regional title with her 15 points as Hononegah edged Auburn 35-33. Auburn senior Brooklyn Gray capped off her high school career with 14 strong points.

For highlights click on the media player.