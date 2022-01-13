Le-Win/Stockton edges Dakota for NUIC championship

DAKOTA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The best wrestling rivalry in Illinois provided fans with another great show Thursday night in Dakota. Le-Win/Stockton edged Dakota 33-28.

A large and vocal crowd cheered on the wrestlers. Le-Win/Stockton came in ranked second in the state in class 1A. Dakota was ranked 8th. As expected, Dakota had the advantage at the lower weights. The PanthersHawks had the upper hand in the heavier weights.

Hayden Endress (113) Phoenix Blakely (126), Jason Bowers (132), Maddux Blakely (145) and Tyler Simmer (152-who edged Marey Roby 7-4) provided the Indians with early wins.

Jared Dvorak (160), Garrett Luke (170), Connor Vincent (182), Henry Engel (220), and Mike Haas (285) cleaned up for the Panther Hawks in the heavier weights.

Dakota also earned a victory from Noah Wenzel at 195 pounds.

With the win the PantherHawks not only earned bragging rights over Dakota, they also wrapped up the NUIC championship for the second straight year.

For highlights click on the media player.