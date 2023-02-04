LANARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Eastland High School was the scene of the most talented 1A wrestling regional in Illinois Saturday, and Le-Win/Stockton and Dakota led the way claiming nine individual titles and the top two spots in the team standings.



For highlights watch the media player above. The team standings and individual champions list follow:



POLO 1A REGIONAL WRESTLE (AT EASTLAND)



1. LeWin/Stockton 203

2. Dakota 200

3. Oregon 149

4. Stillman Valley 128.5

5. Dixon 120

6. Princeton 108.5

7. Byron 70

8. Polo 57

9. Amboy 33

10. Winnebago 24

11. Durand

(LeWin/Stockton had 5 individual champions. Dakota had 6)



106: Josiah Perez (Polo/30-3) defeated Augustus Swanson (Princeton) Dec. 3-2

113: Fr. Lando Blanton (Amboy/38-8) Def. Jr. Ayden Rowley (Dixon 19/9) MD 11-2

120: Fr. Arrison Bauer (LW/33-14) def. Soph. Preston LaBay (Oregon/19-22) Dec. 61

126: Soph. TJ Silva (Dakota/31-2) injury default over Soph. Henry Hildreth (SV/19-7)

(3rd one-armed Lucas Nelson (Polo Co-op from Forreston 34-10) def. Fr. Mauricio Glass (LW/25-21) Dec. 11-5

132: Sr. Phoenix Blakely (Dakota/35-1) def. Sr. Wyatt Doty (Polo/35-3) MD 16-2

138: Jr. Jason Bowers (Dakota/31-) def. Sr. Lane Halverson (Oregon/34-8) Dec. 2-0

145: Sr. Augie Christansen (Princeton) def. Seth Stevens (Oregon/27-7) Dec. 7-3

152 Sr. Garrett Luke (LW/46-2) def. Sr. jack Seacrist (SV/28-3) Dec. 3-2

160: Jr. Jared Dvorak (LW/42-5) def. Sr. Garrett Vincent (Dakota/25-10) Dec. 7-4

170: Sr. Case Rockey (Dakota/27-10) def. Jr. Steven Kitzman (Dixon/28-8) Dec. 1-0

182: Sr. Griffin Luke (LW/44-1) def. Jr. Kyle Jones (Byron/35-6) Fall 2:34

195: Sr. Thomas Bowman (Dakota/23-12) def. Sr. Jace Phillips (LW 25-12) Dec. 3-1

220: Jr. Noah Wenzel (Dakota/35-3) def. Jr. Braxton Jennings (SV/24-12) Dec. 3-2

285: Sr. Henry Engel (LW/41-5) def. Soph. Cade Odell (Princeton/27-8) Dec. 9-4)