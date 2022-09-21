ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–A former Guilford coaching legend has died. Longtime boys swim coach Don May passed away September 15 in Las Cruces, New Mexico where he had been living.

May was inducted into the Rockford Public School District 205 Athletics Hall of Fame in 2015. May first started teaching and coaching swimming at Rockford West High School in 1959. He moved to Guilford in 1965.

His Guilford teams had 14 top-ten finishes at State. May also coached four individual state champions and two relay state champions. His teams won 31 conference championships in 35 years.

May was 86 years old.

Funeral Services will be held in Rockford at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 23 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Avenue. Visitation will be form 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service.

For more information visit olsonfh.com