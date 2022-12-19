FORRESTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The hoops action continued Monday evening at the Forreston Holiday Tournament. In one of the best matchups of the night Lena-Winslow held off Winnebago 42-37.



Gunar Lobdell led Lena-Winslow with 17 points in a game that was low-scoring as both teams played excellent defense forcing the offenses, especially Lena-Winslow’s, to be patient working the ball around the floor waiting for an opportunity to strike.



This is the second time in five days that Lena-Winslow has defeated Winnebago. The Panthers edged the Indians last Thursday 37-36 in a game in Lena.



Here are the other scores from the Forreston Tournament Monday:

Eastland 50 Aquin 29

Milledgeville 46 Polo 45

Pecatonica 73 Dakota 64 (Gann with 29 for Pecatonica)

