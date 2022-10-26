ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The volleyball race in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference was a battle all season long. That continued into the postseason Wednesday night in Rockford.



Conference foes Lena-Winslow and Dakota met up again in a semifinal game at the 1A Christian Life Regional. Lena-Winslow won it 25-15, 25-17. The Panthers advance to the championship game Thursday evening against Galena.



For highlights of this match watch the media player above.