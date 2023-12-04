DURAND, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Lena-Winslow Panthers rallied for a 62-55 overtime win in NUIC boys’ basketball Monday night in Durand.

The game was tied 29-29 at halftime, but Durand build up a nine-point 47-38 lead going into the fourth quarter. In the fourth quarter, Lena-Winslow’s length on defense in its 1-3-1 zone gave Durand trouble. The Bulldogs managed only three points in the quarter while the Panthers scored 12 to knot up the game at 50-50 at the end of regulation forcing overtime.

The game-tying basket was scored at the buzzer when Jaylen Rakowska came off a screen circling to the week side of the basket. Cobrynn Lynch inbounding the ball near the Le-Win bench hit Rakowska with a lob pass with under three seconds to play. Rakowska went up with the ball and scored.

In the overtime, the Panthers scored the first basket, and the never trailed.

The Panthers had balanced scoring. Rakowska and Mason Spidahl both scored 13 points. Lynch scored 11. Quinn Rodgebaugh scored nine and Michael Mowery scored eight.

Durand got 17 points from seniors Nathan Folk and Connor Hughes. Max Milbrath was right behind with 16 points.

