LENA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Panthers have been good enough to win the last two state championships in class 1A, and five state championships total since 2010.

The Panthers are still loaded with talented, hard-working young men. They hosted Eastland-Pearl City.

Right away, first drive, for EPC, Carsen Heeran has his pass go off his receiver and back the other way, it’ll be a pick six for Nick Inden and the Panthers.

Eastland-Pearl City would fumble on their next drive, and Gage Dunker makes them pay as he finds his way into the end zone. Lena-Winslow up 16-0.

EPC wouldn’t go away quietly in the first though, as Carsen Heeran this time is gonna hit his man Brady Sweitzer, and he breaks loose and finds the end zone.

But that’s all they’d muster, as next drive, Le-Win does what Le-Win does, Jake Zeal finds a hole to the left, and nothing but daylight for him as he scores the touchdown.

Lena-Winslow dominates winning 60-6.

