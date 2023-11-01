LANARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The girls’ volleyball team at Lena-Winslow won a school record 37 matches this season, but those weren’t quite enough for the Panthers because their goal was to go to the IHSA State Tournament. That dream ended Wednesday night when the Panthers lost in the championship game of the 1A Eastland Sectional to Galena.



The Panthers battled strong in the first set before coming up short 25-23. The second set was all Galena. The Pirates took it 25-13.



Galena advances to the 1A Pecatonica Super-Sectional Friday evening against Elgin Timothy Christian. For highlights of this match, watch the media player above.