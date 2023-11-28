BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Boylan senior Lily Esparza had another big night Tuesday on the opening night of NIC-10 girls basketball action. Scored her 1,000th career point in the Lady Titans’ 68-24 win at Belvidere North.

Esparza’s milestone basket came right before half time. She popped in 19 points in the first half, the mark she needed to hit. She didn’t stop there. She finished with 27 points for the game.



Esparza was the NIC-10’s MVP last season. She has signed a national letter of intent with the University of Denver.

For highlights watch the media player above.