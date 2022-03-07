ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Scales Mound, a high school of only 77 students, has been thinking big for quite a while now when it comes to its boys basketball team, and rightly so. The Hornets have a heck of a team. They demonstrated that once again Monday night by winning the NIU Super-Sectional in Class 1A.



The Hornets defeated the guys from the big city Chicago Marshall 55-41. Ben Warren led the way with 20 points. Ben Vandigo added 14. The Hornets led by ten points at halftime. They opened up a 24 point lead in the third quarter. There was never any doubt that they were the better team.



“It’s unbelievable man,”said Scales Mound senior Sam Cocagne about earning a trip to State. “I mean, holy cow this is just, I never felt like this before man. This is incredible!”



“It feels amazing,” said senior Ben Werner. “You know, we worked for this for a long time. It’s what every kid dreams of so, it’s just surreal to think, you know, we’re going to Champaign.”



“It’s satisfying man. It’s unreal! I can’t believe it!” said another Scales Mound senior Collin Fossler.



Scales Mound improves its record to 35-2. The Hornets will play in the 1A State Semifinals in Champaign at 11:45 a.m. Thursday against Liberty.

