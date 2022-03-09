SCALES MOUND, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –We all love a good underdog story, especially this time of the year. How about one of the smallest schools in the state in one of the smallest villages winning a state basketball championship? It could happen this weekend.



Scales Mound bills itself as being at the top of Illinois. It says so on the sign leading into the village, and it most certainly is at the top. It’s practically on the Wisconsin border northwest of Stockton, northeast of Galena.



454 people live here. There’s a post office, a train depot, and everywhere you look there are signs with Hornets on them. That’s the nickname of Scales Mound High School, a school that has only 77 students and one very large Hornet in front of it. The boys’ basketball team here will be playing in the state’s final four in Champaign this week in Class 1A.



Melissa Dittmar owns and works at the Country House Grocery store in town.



How does she describe the community of Scales Mound?



“Family. It’s all family. We all have each other’s back.



Pat Ohms works at the store and is the former owner. He’s also a 1972 graduate of Scales Mound and a huge fan of the Hornets. He says when customers come here to purchase something the conversation always turns to the basketball team.



“They’ll all come in in the morning and want to talk about the game like last night, or every game that they’ve played this year. They love all the guys.”



Everybody certainly knows the boys on the Scales Mound basketball team. Everyone attends almost every game that the boys play. Monday night most of the village traveled to NIU to watch the Hornets dominate Chicago Marshall in a Super-Sectional game.



The Convocation Center at NIU holds 10,000 people. That’s 22 times the population of Scales Mound, but everywhere you looked on one side of the stands there were people dressed in green. They watched their boys clinch a trip to state.



What does this mean for a small town like Scales Mound to have a team achieve this?



“It’s great to see how the fans come out. Everyone supporting each other and these kids. Watching them grow up. It’s a dream come true,” said Scales Mound resident Brian Kru.



How exciting is this for the community and the people of Scales Mound?



“It’s big fun. It’s big fun,” said another Scales Mound fan Shelly Halloran. “We’re very excited and very proud of these boys!”

“They’ve worked hard for this. They deserve it,” said David Halloran who was also in the stands Monday.



The Hornets have won 35 games this season. They’ve lost only two. If they win two more games in Champaign, they’ll become the smallest school in Illinois history to win a state championship.



“Everybody is on the Scales Mound bandwagon right now,” said Dittmar. “Our town is so small, but we’re so mighty!”

The Hornets will play liberty at 11:45 Thursday morning in the State Semifinals.



