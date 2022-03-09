ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Several local basketball players have earned All-State honors from the Associated Press. Following is a list of our local guys.
CLASS 1A
First Team-Kellen Henze-Eastland senior
First Team-Benjamin Vandigo-Scales Mound senior
Second Team-Marcus Williams-Sterling Newman senior
HM-Baylen Damhoff-Fulton sophomore
HM-Ben Werner-Scales Mound senior
HM-Dawson Feyen-East Dubuque senior
HM-Ethan Hefel-Galena senior
HM-Collin Fosler-Scales Mound senior
HM-Ross Robertson-South Beloit freshman
CLASS 2A
HM-Walt Hill Jr.-Lutheran junior
HM-Christian Cummings-Rockford Christian freshman
CLASS 3A
HM-Jacob Gaither-Dixon senior
CLASS 4A
No local players recognized
