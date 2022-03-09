ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Several local basketball players have earned All-State honors from the Associated Press. Following is a list of our local guys.



CLASS 1A

First Team-Kellen Henze-Eastland senior

First Team-Benjamin Vandigo-Scales Mound senior

Second Team-Marcus Williams-Sterling Newman senior

HM-Baylen Damhoff-Fulton sophomore

HM-Ben Werner-Scales Mound senior

HM-Dawson Feyen-East Dubuque senior

HM-Ethan Hefel-Galena senior

HM-Collin Fosler-Scales Mound senior

HM-Ross Robertson-South Beloit freshman



CLASS 2A

HM-Walt Hill Jr.-Lutheran junior

HM-Christian Cummings-Rockford Christian freshman



CLASS 3A

HM-Jacob Gaither-Dixon senior



CLASS 4A

No local players recognized