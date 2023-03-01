ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Several local girls in the Rockford area have received All-State Basketball honors from the Associated Press. Following is a list of them.

AP GIRLS ALL-STATE 2022-23

1A

First Team-Galena Soph. Gracie Furlong 5-10 18ppg, 6.2 rbs., 5 steals, 3.1 assists

HM-Orangeville Jr. Whitney Sullivan 6-3 14ppg, 11rbs., 3 assists, 3 steals, 4 blocks

HM-Orangeville Soph. Laney Cahoon 5’7 16ppg, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 6 steals

2A

First Team-Byron Sr. Ava Kultgen 6-1 17.1ppg, 6.1rbs., 2.5 steals. FG 59%

HM-Bago Sr. Campbell Schrank 5-9 16.1ppg, 7.2 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 assist

HM-Stillman Jr. 6-1 Mya Janssen 12.2ppg, 10.7 rbs., 2.1 steals FG 56.8%,

She had 21 double-doubles. Career: 949pts., 913 rebounds, 178 blocks.

3A

HM-Boylan Jr. 6-2 Lily Esparza 13.7ppg, 9.7rbs., 2.7 blocks, 2.1 steals, 2 assists

HM-Sycamore Sr. 6-4 Evyn Carrier 16.7ppg, 9.4rebs., 2 blocks.

HM-Sycamore Jr. 5-8 Lexi Carlsen 12.1ppg, 4.1 assists, 5.3 rebounds, 2.7 steals

4A

HM-Guilford senior 6-0 Lindsey Knuth 13.7ppg, 8 rebounds.