ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Several basketball players from the Rockford area have received All-State honors from the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA). Leading the way are Rockford Lutheran junior guard Walter Hill and Eastland senior Kellen Henze. They each were named to the All-State first team in Class 2A and 1A.

Here is the complete list of local (plus those from the NUIC West) All-State players named by the IBCA.

Class 1A

First Team-Kellen Henze-Sr. Eastland

First Team-Benjamin Vandigo-Sr. Sacles Mound

First Team-Marcus Williams-Sr. Sterling Newman

Second Team-Dawson Feyen-Sr. East Dubuque

Second Team-Baylen Damhoff-Soph. Fulton

Second Team-Colin Fosler-Sr. Scales Mound

Special Mention-Ross Robertson-Fr. South Beloit

Special Mention-Ben Werner-Scales Mound

Special Mention-Hunter Hoffman-Pecatonica

Class 2A

First Team-Walt Hill Jr.-Jr. Rockford Lutheran

First Team-Matthew Volkening-Sr. Marengo

Special Mention-Garrett Bertrand-Sr. Rockford Lutheran

Class 3A

Third Team-Jake Gaither-Sr. Dixon

Special Mention-Ryan Simmons-Sr. Rochelle

Class 4A

Third Team-Lane McVicar-Sr. DeKalb

Special Mention-Rob Chaney-Sr. Rockford Auburn