ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Several basketball players from the Rockford area have received All-State honors from the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA). Leading the way are Rockford Lutheran junior guard Walter Hill and Eastland senior Kellen Henze. They each were named to the All-State first team in Class 2A and 1A.
Here is the complete list of local (plus those from the NUIC West) All-State players named by the IBCA.
Class 1A
First Team-Kellen Henze-Sr. Eastland
First Team-Benjamin Vandigo-Sr. Sacles Mound
First Team-Marcus Williams-Sr. Sterling Newman
Second Team-Dawson Feyen-Sr. East Dubuque
Second Team-Baylen Damhoff-Soph. Fulton
Second Team-Colin Fosler-Sr. Scales Mound
Special Mention-Ross Robertson-Fr. South Beloit
Special Mention-Ben Werner-Scales Mound
Special Mention-Hunter Hoffman-Pecatonica
Class 2A
First Team-Walt Hill Jr.-Jr. Rockford Lutheran
First Team-Matthew Volkening-Sr. Marengo
Special Mention-Garrett Bertrand-Sr. Rockford Lutheran
Class 3A
Third Team-Jake Gaither-Sr. Dixon
Special Mention-Ryan Simmons-Sr. Rochelle
Class 4A
Third Team-Lane McVicar-Sr. DeKalb
Special Mention-Rob Chaney-Sr. Rockford Auburn