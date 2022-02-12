NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–We already knew before Saturday that the NIC-10 had some amazing female wrestlers. That was underscored even more Saturday when all four of our local NIC-10 girls dominated on their way to sectional championships in Naperville.

Hononegah’s Angelina Cassioppi and her older sister Rose won titles at 100 pounds and 170 pounds.

Freeport’s Cadence Diduch was the champion at 120 pounds. And Boylan’s Netavia Wickson won the 135 pound division. All four won their championship matches by pins in the first period. All four of them had been competing against boys wrestlers all season toughening them up.

Oregon’s Elizabeth Ruter came away with a fourth place finished at 135 pounds.

Our local champions will next compete at the first ever IHSA Girls State Wrestling Tournament February 25 and 26 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.