ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) has released it’s girls All-State teams for this season. Several girls from the Rockford area are recognized including three from Winnebago. One is Miyah Brown who made the first team in 2A.
Here is a complete list of the local girls who have received All-State honors.
Class 1A:
Olivia Dinges, senior-Amboy (1st Team)
Grace Furlong, freshman-Galena (1st Team)
Brynn Haas, senior-Stockton (2nd Team)
Addie Hefel, sophomore-Galena (3rd Team)
Elaina Rager, freshman-Pecatonica (Special Mention)
Whitney Sullivan, sophomore-Orangeville (Special Mention)
Class 2A:
Miyah Brown, senior-Winnebago (1st Team)
Mikayla Huffine, senior-Rockford Lutheran (2nd Team)
Renee Rittmeyer, senior-Winnebago (2nd Team)
Ava Kultgen, junior-Byron (3rd Team)
Campbell Schrank, junior-Winnebago (3rd Team)
Ella Grundstrom, junior-Byron (Special Mention)
Class 3A
Faith Feuerbach, senior-Sycamore (2nd Team)
Ella Shipley, senior-Sycamore (Special Mention)
Evan Carrier, junior-Sycamore (Special Mention)
Class 4A
Brooklyn Gray, senior-Rockford Auburn (Special Mention)
Amina Gray, junior-DeKalb (Special Mention)