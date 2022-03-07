ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) has released it’s girls All-State teams for this season. Several girls from the Rockford area are recognized including three from Winnebago. One is Miyah Brown who made the first team in 2A.

Here is a complete list of the local girls who have received All-State honors.

Class 1A:

Olivia Dinges, senior-Amboy (1st Team)

Grace Furlong, freshman-Galena (1st Team)

Brynn Haas, senior-Stockton (2nd Team)

Addie Hefel, sophomore-Galena (3rd Team)

Elaina Rager, freshman-Pecatonica (Special Mention)

Whitney Sullivan, sophomore-Orangeville (Special Mention)

Class 2A:

Miyah Brown, senior-Winnebago (1st Team)

Mikayla Huffine, senior-Rockford Lutheran (2nd Team)

Renee Rittmeyer, senior-Winnebago (2nd Team)

Ava Kultgen, junior-Byron (3rd Team)

Campbell Schrank, junior-Winnebago (3rd Team)

Ella Grundstrom, junior-Byron (Special Mention)

Class 3A

Faith Feuerbach, senior-Sycamore (2nd Team)

Ella Shipley, senior-Sycamore (Special Mention)

Evan Carrier, junior-Sycamore (Special Mention)

Class 4A

Brooklyn Gray, senior-Rockford Auburn (Special Mention)

Amina Gray, junior-DeKalb (Special Mention)