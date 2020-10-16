Local golfers come up short at the 3A Sectional at Mauh-Nah-Tee-See

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The high school golf season in the Stateline ended Thursday with the playing of the boys 3A Auburn Sectional at the Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Club in Rockford.

It wasn’t the ending most of our local golfers had hoped for. Our two local teams in the eight-team field Hononegah and Guilford finished seventh and eighth. Lake Forest was the winning team. Barrington finished second.

The only local individual to crack the top ten golfers was DeKalb’s Brett Paeglow. He tied for tenth after shooting a 77.

Following is a list of how some of our other local golfers finished:
T20-Jack Kitzman (Hononegah) (82)
T32-Zach Burfoot (Harlem) (85)
T32-Lucas Grall (Guilford) (85)
T40-Cade Bastian (Hononegah) (88)
T40-Connor Knuth (Guilford) (88)
T46-Alex Ferry (Auburn) 89
T52-Jarrett Briesen (Hononegah) 91
T56-Jake Shiels (Guilford) 94

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Sports Video

Overtime on Fox 39 Fridays at 11 p.m.

Battle of the Stadiums

Trending Stories