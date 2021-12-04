Local high school basketball scores: Saturday, December 4

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)– Here are high school basketball scores for Saturday, December 4 involving teams from the Rockford area.
BOYS GAMES
Hononegah 82 Freeport 51
Rockford Lutheran 58 Winnebago 54
Fulton 54 Byron 37
Stillman Valley 60 Princeton 47
Aquin 58 Big Rock 44
Galena 62 Rockford Christian 57
Forreston 59 Shullsburg 54
GIRLS GAMES
Boylan 67 Jefferson 26
Hononegah 44 Harlem 36
Guilford 66 auburn 52
Winnebago 41 Galena 22
AFC 34 Oregon 29
Big Foot 61 North Boone 26
Byron 53 Lena-Winslow 32
DeKalb 39 East Aurora 26
Rockford Lutheran 53 East Dubuque 41
Forreston 35 Fulton 27
Sycamore 58 Rolling Meadows 45
Sherrard 51 Stillman Valley 44
