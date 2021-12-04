Local high school basketball scores: Saturday, December 4

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)– Here are high school basketball scores for Saturday, December 4 involving teams from the Rockford area.



BOYS GAMES

Hononegah 82 Freeport 51

Rockford Lutheran 58 Winnebago 54

Fulton 54 Byron 37

Stillman Valley 60 Princeton 47

Aquin 58 Big Rock 44

Galena 62 Rockford Christian 57

Forreston 59 Shullsburg 54



GIRLS GAMES

Boylan 67 Jefferson 26

Hononegah 44 Harlem 36

Guilford 66 auburn 52

Winnebago 41 Galena 22

AFC 34 Oregon 29

Big Foot 61 North Boone 26

Byron 53 Lena-Winslow 32

DeKalb 39 East Aurora 26

Rockford Lutheran 53 East Dubuque 41

Forreston 35 Fulton 27

Sycamore 58 Rolling Meadows 45

Sherrard 51 Stillman Valley 44