Local high school bowlers come up big at nationals

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Our local high school bowlers have come through big again. This time at the U.S. High School National Championships in Dayton, Ohio.

The Hononegah boys team fnished second in the nation ni the team competition Monday. Hononegah was led by Charlie hunt’s ninth-place finish. The Harlem boys finished in fourth place led by Eric Robert’s third-place individual finish.

On the girls side Harlem finished in third place. Two of their bowlers took the top two individual spots. Olivia Watton is the national champion and Jocelyn Eggert is the runner-up. A third Huskie Paige Carpenter wasn’t far behind. She finished in fourth place.

The Hononegah girls captured fourth play. They were led by Cassidy Davenport’s 12th place finish.