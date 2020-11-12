ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The absence of a normal fall volleyball season in the IHSA didn’t hold back two local volleyball players. On Wednesday Hononegah’s Lexi Lewis and Dakota’s Tabytha Toelke signed National Letters of Intent with the University of Memphis.
Lewis, of Roscoe, is a middle-blocker. She made first team all-conference in the NIC-10 last fall as a junior.
Toelke is an outside hitter. She was a high school All-American in 2019. She led Dakota to 35 wins and to a birth in the Super-Sectional in Class 1A.
Memphis is a Division I program that competes in the American Athletics Conference. Memphis won 17 matches in 2019 under head coach Sean Burdette. Memphis also won three in-season tournaments.
Local volleyball players sign NLIs with Memphis
