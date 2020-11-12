Local volleyball players sign NLIs with Memphis

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- The Big Northern Conference is losing one of its member schools. Mendota will be departing for the Three Rivers Conference next year.

Mendota has been in the Big Northern Conference since 2012. Mendota Athletic Director Steve Hanson, who also doubles as the President of the BNC tells me the reason for the switch is travel. "This will drastically cut down on our travel for our teams and families.We have nothing but good things to say about the Big Northern. It was simply a move to help our kids, families, and communities."