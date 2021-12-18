Local wrestlers battle through day one of the Dvorak Invitational

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)– Day one of the Dvorak Wrestling Invitational saw eight local wrestlers advance to Sunday’s semifinals.

There are 36 teams competing in the event at Harlem High School in one of the most prestigious high school wrestling events in the Midwest. Teams from Wisconsin are competing with the Illinois team,s and so is Michigan powerhouse Detroit Catholic Central.

Following are the local wrestlers who have advanced to Sunday’s semifinal action, plus the team standings after day one.

Semifinal Qualifiers:

106lbs.-Brayden Tuenissen (Belvidere Co-Op)

120lbs.-Danny Aranda (DeKalb)

138lbs.-Maddux Blakely (Dakota)

145lbs.-Antonio Alvarado (Belvidere Co-Op)

145lbs.-Tyler Simmer (Dakota)

152lbs.-DAmien Lopez (DeKalb)

182lbs.-Bradley Gillum (DeKalb)

195lbs.-Bryson Buhck (DeKalb)

Team Standings