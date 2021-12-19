Longtime Belvidere official Brad Salley dies

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The community of Belvidere and the IHSA have lost a dear friend. Longtime IHSA official and umpire Brad Salley has died at the age of 75.

Salley passed away Friday. He was born in Belvidere. He graduated from Belvidere High School. He also taught at Belvidere and at Christian Life, Hiawatha and Immanuel Lutheran schools.

If you’ve attended high school sporting events, chances are you’ve seen him wearing a black-and-white striped shirt running up and down a basketball court or standing behind home plate.

Salley officiated sporting events for 52 years. He also coached Belvidere Youth Baseball.

Funeral information and visition information are available through Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services.