Luedeking’s 3-run homer sparks Aquin to sectional win at Eastland

LANARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Clay Luedeking hammered a three-run home run in the top of the third inning giving Aquin a 3-1 lead on Eastland Wednesday. From there the Bulldogs went on to post an 8-2 sectional semifinal win over the Cougars in Class 1A.



Ty Stykel showed his versatility in the game. The Aquin senior had three hits and he drove in a run. He also tossed a complete game going seven innings, scattering nine hits and striking out eight batters to raise his pitching record to 8-2.



Aquin improves to 15-4 on the season. The Bulldogs advance to play Sterling Newman in Sterling for the sectional championship. That game will be played at 4:30 Friday. For highlights of this game click on the media player.