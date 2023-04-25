MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Harlem High School has found its new head varsity boys’ basketball coach from within. Varsity Assistant Coach Luke Tassoni gets the job.



Tassoni will oversee the entire boys’ basketball program at the school. He has coached at multiple levels for Harlem. Tassoni also teaches Social Studies at the school.



He replaces Mike Winters who resigned following this past season in order to free up more time to support his daughter’s singing career.