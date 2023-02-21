OREGON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)– The Le-Win/Stockton PantherHawks are headed back to the Dual Team State Tournament this weekend thanks in part to a gritty effort by 152-pound wrestler Garrett Luke.



Luke took the mat for the final match of the night at the 1A Oregon Dual Team Sectional Tuesday night with the PantherHawks clingning to a 36-31 lead over Marian Central Catholic.



Luke was wrestling with a severely injured right arm. The injury happened this past weekend at the Individual State Tournament, but there was no keeping him off the mat on this night, not with so much at stake.



Luke came through delivering a win by a 12-3 decision giving the PantherHawks a 40-31 victory. They will head back to State in Bloomington this weekend.



Luke described what it was like waiting for that decisive final match knowing his team’s fate was in his hands.



“It’s really nerve-wracking you know, if you don’t win the whole season could be over, but in the end if you do win it makes it all worth it.”



Luke says he might have ligament damage in his right arm. He’ll probably have an MRI done this week, but he says this is the time of the year when wrestlers have to suck it up even when they’re injured.



“Yea. We have some other guys, but I figured I’d be the right guy to do it, so you’ve just got to suck it up sometimes.”



“What more do you want closing a match out with Garrett Luke, said Le-Win/Stockton head coach Kevin Milder. ‘He’s a four-time place winner. You can’t ask for much more than that.”



“I’m just so excited for these guys to experience a state tournament. It’s just incredible.”



Le-Win/Stockton will be going after its fourth team state championship this weekend. The PantherHawks previously won state in 2017, 2019, and 2021.



