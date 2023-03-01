ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Rockford Lutheran train keeps chugging along on the IHSA postseason tracks. The Crusaders whipped Lombard Montini 65-46 Wednesday night in a semifinal game at the 2A Johnsburg Sectional.



As an added bonus, senior Blake Broege scored his 1,000th career point for the Crusaders during the game.



Lutheran is now 25-9. The Crusaders will play Aurora Christian Friday night in the Sectional Championship game. Aurora Christian is the team that knocked Rockford Christian out at the Genoa-Kingston Regional.



