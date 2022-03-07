STERLING, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Rockford Lutheran Crusaders were hoping to finish their season in Champaign. Instead their final stop was Sterling Monday night. The Crusaders lost their 2A Super-Sectional game to Taylor Ridge Rockridge 57-52.



The Crusaders fell behind by 17 points before staging a big rally that brought them within three points, but that was a close as they would get. Jase Whiteman did most of the damage for Rockridge. He scored 30 points…most of those from behind the arc. Walter Hill Jr. led Lutheran with 20 points.





“We were down 17 and I don’t think there was many in the gym except the kids on our team that thought we could make a good run back,” said Lutheran head coach Tom Guse. “I think we cut it to three after being down 17, and I thought that three from Walt was in from where I was at. It just shows the heart and toughness that this team has. They’re winners. That’s a tough loss, but we reflect on a great season.”

The Crusaders finish their season with a record of 27-7 and a Big Northern Conference Championship in addition to their regional and sectional championships.