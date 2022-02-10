BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)– For the third straight season the Rockford Lutheran Crusaders have run the table in the Big Northern Conference. They won at Byron Thursday night in the final conference game of this season 81-51. They finish 9-0 in the BNC. Overall their record now stands at 22-6.
For highlights click on the media player.
BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)– For the third straight season the Rockford Lutheran Crusaders have run the table in the Big Northern Conference. They won at Byron Thursday night in the final conference game of this season 81-51. They finish 9-0 in the BNC. Overall their record now stands at 22-6.