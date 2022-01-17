Lutheran Crusaders knock off Harlem at the Jefferson MLK tournament

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Rockford Lutheran came up just short against one NIC-10 team Boylan early in the season 49-46, but the Crusaders notched a win over another one Harlem Monday night at the Jefferson MLK Tournament.

The Crusaders won 78-66 behind a 27 point outburst by 6-4 sophomore Vontez Dent. For highlights click on the media player.

