ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Can the Lutheran Crusaders strong together another undefeated season in Big Northern Conference play? They got off to a good start Monday night by winning their BNC opener against Genoa-Kingston 92-70.



It’s the Crusader’s 33rd straight BNC win going back over the past several seasons. Overall this season their record is 8-2. For highlights of this game watch the media player above.