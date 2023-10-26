SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford Lutheran’s volleyball season is moving on into week two of the postseason. The Crusaders won a regional championship Thursday evening at the Class 1A South Beloit Regional.



The Crusaders defeated the host SoBos 25-23, 25-10. That improves Lutheran’s record to 16-17. They advance to the Elgin Harvest Christian Sectional next week. For highlights of this match watch the media player above.