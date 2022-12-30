BLOOMINGTON, Ill (WTVO/WQRF)–The Rockford Lutheran Crusaders are headed home from Bloomington having finished in fourth place in the boys’ small-school division of the prestigious State Farm Classic.

They just missed out on a third place finish Friday when they lost in overtime to Bloomington Central Catholic 59-57. Walt Hill Jr., coming off a 42 point effort Thursday in a game agianst St. Joseph-Ogden, led the Crusaders with 19 points in this game. Vontez Dent scored 17 points and Blake Broege 14.



The Crusaders finished the tournament by splitting their four games. They opening with wins over Stanford Olympia 78-46 and Quincy Notre Dame 66-51 before losing to St. Joseph-Ogden 72-69 and then this game to Bloomington CC.

The Crusaders record overall this season is 10-6. Their next game will be next Tuesday at home against DeKalb. They’ll get back into Big Northern Conference action next Friday when they play at North Boone.

For highlights of this game, watch the media player above.