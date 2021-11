ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — At the annual Boylan Thanksgiving High School Basketball Tournament, the Rockford Lutheran Crusaders were able to hang on for a 59-58 win over the Marshall Commandos.

The Commandos made an impressive second half comeback, but in the end could not pull out a win over Lutheran.

Blake Broege led the way for the Crusaders with 20 points.