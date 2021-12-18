Lutheran honors ’91 team, then defeats Rockford Christian

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–A tradition of winning in boys basketball spans the decades at Rockford Lutheran. There was a strong reminder of that Saturday afternoon at Lutheran High School.



At halftime of the Crusaders’ game against Rockford Christian several members of the 1991 Rockford Lutheran basketball team that reached the State Tournament in Class 1A were recognized. Even the team’s head coach Marty Kohlwey flew in from Colorado to be a part of the moment.



That 1991 team feature twin 6-9 towers Grant Sanderson and Eric Clark, point guard Ehren Jarrett (the current supt. of District 205), and current Lutheran head coach Tom Guse among others.



The 2021-22 Crusaders then went out and defeated Rockford Christian 76-53 for a Big Northern Conference win. For highlights click on the media player.