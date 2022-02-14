ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–On paper it was a tantalizing matchup. South Beloit, state ranked in Class 1A took on Rockford Lutheran, state ranked in Class 2A. But on the court it was all Rockford Lutheran Monday night.



The Crusaders jumped out to a 19-3 lead and they were never seriously challenge. They defeated the SoBos 74-38.



With the win Lutheran improves to 23-6 on the season. South Beloit is now 24-5. For highlights click on the media player.