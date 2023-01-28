ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–There were two basketball teams and two coaching Webers in the house at Lutheran Friday evening. Rockford native Andrew Weber brought his Lisle Sr. Tigers to town for a game against the Crusaders and their assistant coach Luke Weber. The two Webers are brothers.



Luke got family bragging rights. The Crusaders defeated the Lions 77-43. For highlights watch the media player above.