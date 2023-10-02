ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Some Rockford golfers had sensational days on the course at sectional tournaments Monday. Rockford Lutheran’s Jake Guse and Boylan’s Eva Greenberg earned medalist honors at their respective sectionals.

Guse shot a 71 to finish on top at the boys Class 1A Sherrard Sectional. That helped lead the Crusaders to the team championship. Their 315 total was four strokes better than Port Byron Riverdale.

Dietrich Bethage of Christian Life finished in fifth place at that same sectional.

Guse, Lutheran and Bethage will head to the state tournament this weekend in Bloomington at Prairie Vista Golf Course.

At the Boys’ Class 1A Freeport Sectional Byron finished in second place (315) behind Mundelein Carmel (312). Belvidere North finished ninth (333) and Boylan finished in 11th place (339).

Senior Aaron Lorenz led Byron with a seventh place finish individually shooting a 75. Boylan sophomore Cole Beto finished tied for 11th place with a 77, so did Byron’s Maison Brandt.

Belvidere North’s leading golfer was sophomore Dillon Nebiu in 15th place.

Byron advances to the state tournament this weekend in Normal at Weibring Golf Club.

In the Boys’ Class 3A Sectional at Mt. Prospect, Hononegah finished in 10th place and Guilford finished 12th.

Greenberg was on fire at the Girls’ 2A Burlington Central Sectional. She earned medalist honors with a 67 to win by three strokes. Boylan finished in 13th place as a team. Belvidere’s Emma Pierson finished in fifth place with a 74 to qualify for State. The girls’ state tournament will be held this weekend in Decatur at Hickory Point Golf Course.